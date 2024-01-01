Loading...

Highland Provisions

Flower
Fall Frost
by Highland Provisions
THC 23.009%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Garlic Cookies
by Highland Provisions
THC 24.084%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Royale
by Highland Provisions
THC 25.79%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cascade Grape Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 22.881%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 18.14%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Master Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 14.39%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 21.69%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Blackberry Bubba Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 55%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cowboy Kush Pre-rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cowboy Kush Kief Infused Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 23.58%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 17.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alpine Frost Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 20.34%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 25.96%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Stardawg (Med)
by Highland Provisions
Pre-rolls
Alpine Frost Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 61.02%
CBD 0%
Flower
Stardawg (Rec)
by Highland Provisions
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 58.68%
CBD 0%
Flower
Alpine Frost
by Highland Provisions
THC 21.34%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pre '98 Bubba Kush Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blackberry Kush Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 12.69%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sour Garlic Cookies Tobacco - Free Blunt 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 24.08%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Mayhem
by Highland Provisions
THC 23.73%
CBD 0.6%
Pre-rolls
Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 31.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Apache Chem Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 19.948%
CBD 0%