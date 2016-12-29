Loading…
Logo for the brand Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions

Blackberry Bubba Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Blackberry Bubble effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
61% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!