HIMALAYA
All Sticky, No Icky. Go Higher with HIMALAYA.
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
50 products
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Infused Pre-Roll
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Cherry Burger Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Cali Octane Infused Pre-Roll
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Funky Charms Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Oil Spill Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Tangie - 14G Flower (Pre-Ground)
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Slurricane - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Pacific Punch - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Strawnana - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Venom OG - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Jade OG - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
XJ-13 - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Sherb Crasher- 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Slurricane - 14G Flower (Smalls)
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Crostata Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Cherry Burger Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Pablo's Revenge Infused Pre-Roll
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Punch Breath Infused Pre-Roll
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Farmer's Blend - 14G Flower (Pre-Ground)
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Cherry Kush - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Banana Runtz Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
Flower
Vanilla Frosting - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYA
Pre-rolls
Apple Jack Diesel - Infused Pre-Roll - 1G
by HIMALAYA
