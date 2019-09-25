HIMALAYA
XJ-13 - 3.5G Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!
XJ-13 effects
Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
