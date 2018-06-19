HIMALAYA
Strawberry Cheesecake Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berry
This staff favorite is like dessert in a cart! Strawberry Cheesecake is a delicious indica made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese.
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
