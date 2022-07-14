Hawaiian Haze Pre-roll Stash (7 Pack)
The strain’s lush terpene profile endows Hawaiian Haze nugs with ripe mango and pineapple flavors punctuated by a slight lemony tartness. Haze genetics give this popular hybrid a classic citrus and diesel aroma. High levels of alpha-bisabolol, beta-caryophyllene, and borneol add subtle floral notes and a hint of spice to the fragrance.
Available in a 7 gram mylar package heat sealed to preserve the flower and protect against tampering.
Feel: Social & Energetic
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Total THC
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
