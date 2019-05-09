HOLOH
The Lime Badder 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.
The Lime effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
33% of people say it helps with migraines
