Logo for the brand HOLOH

HOLOH

The Lime Badder 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.

The Lime effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
33% of people say it helps with migraines
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!