Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Cactus Cooler
Strain child
The Lime
child

New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More
Most popular in