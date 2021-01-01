Amnesia Blue Head Band takes the best of three illustrious and highly regarded cannabis cultivars to create an amazing, 50/50 hybrid. It offers both a cerebral and physical high and it does so with such an intensity that you'll think it much higher in THC.



The mental psychedelic experience induced by this cultivar is profound and potentially mind-bending. This is largely down to its Amnesia roots. Amnesia is notorious for powerful psychotropic effects that can cause mental fogginess in high doses.



Another of its parent cultivars, Headband, is famous for exerting a pleasurable pressure around the crown of the head, hence the name. Unlike the highly cerebral Amnesia, Headband is indica-dominant and a bit of a creeper. It takes a bit of time to get going, but once it does, it slams into the body, hard.



Lastly, the third parent cultivar is Blueberry - a notoriously fragrant hybrid that induces profound body relaxation.



These three cultivars come together to create Amnesia Blue Head Band, available here in the form of highly reliable and super-stable feminized seeds. Buying from Homegrown Cannabis Co. is easy, and so is germinating and nurturing the plant itself. After going through generations of crossbreeding and backcrossing, you can be sure this cultivar will deliver high yields, indoors or out.



Growing Amnesia Blue Head Band Feminized



Maturing at more or less 4 to 5 foot tall, Amnesia Blue Head Band can be grown in tents with limited vertical space, though its thick frame will require ample lateral room and regular trimming. As it grows, dark green leaves form around dense buds, surrounded by orange pistils and frosty crystals.



In a controlled setting, employing a Sea of Green setup maximizes the output of Amnesia Blue Head Band to as much as 17 ounces per 3 sq/ft. Grow conditions must be kept optimal (especially during the 8 to 10 weeks of flowering) to keep the production of cannabinoids high. Achieve this by maintaining temperatures around 70 to 80 °C with a relative humidity (RH) level between 40 and 50%.



The plant may also be cultivated outdoors in locations with a warm, sunny climate. It thrives best in places like the Mediterranean, California, Florida, Southern Europe and Australia. In such cannabis-friendly environments, up to 21 ounces of gluey buds could be harvested. Simply put it in a spot with direct access to plenty of sunlight, to promote maximum flower production. In the northern hemisphere, be sure to harvest no later than the end of October to avoid the chilly weather.



Fragrance and Flavor



The buds of Amnesia Blue Head Band exude a deeply dank aroma, reminiscent of hashish but with extra sour, fruity notes.



Effects



Suitable for mid-day or afternoon canna-sessions, Amnesia Blue Head Band delivers a holistic, revitalizing effect that can help fight fatigue. It packs a cerebral punch that hits first and hits hard, immediately shaking off mental lethargy with a surge of euphoria. You're left with a joyful and optimistic state of mind with no room for negative thinking.



While the psychological situation improves, the body is also getting a much-needed boost of vigor. It removes weariness. Limbs seem lighter yet full of energy… you might even feel like working out or playing football. This invigoration is married to a sense of calm that can only be described as serenely energetic.



Amnesia Blue Head Band, however, can cause sluggishness if consumed in high doses. You may feel brilliant at first, but if you toot too much on the way to the football game you may find it's a wasted trip.



Feminized Amnesia Blue Head Band Seeds



Although the effects of Amnesia Blue Head Band are extremely potent, moderate dosage can deliver an extremely pleasurable experience. It combines highly stimulating mental effects with a physically relaxing high. More importantly, it's great at easing stress and relieving pains and aches. What are you waiting for?