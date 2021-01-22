Amnesia Kush is a Sativa-leaning hybrid renowned for producing aromatic and flavorful buds generously covered in layers of crystalline trichomes. Upon inhalation, it exerts a fast-acting and heavy-hitting cerebral high along with mellow potent therapeutic effects that can remedy a wide range of illnesses.



Cultivation-wise, it inherited the tenacity, vigor, potency, and prolific yielding capacity of its predecessors. Having such exceptional traits is primarily due to hailing from illustrious lineages - Amnesia Haze and OG Kush. Still, improvements could still be made in terms of the flowering duration. That is where the Ruderalis genes come in handy.



Incorporating the auto-flowering genetics resulted in a variety that can produce the coveted buds in less than 11 weeks from the moment it was germinated. Moreover, autos do not follow the lighting schedules as photoperiod plants do. So, it is possible to sow and harvest several batches annually. This, in turn, increases the overall yields. Moreover, Ruderalis genes impart a fortified resistance against all conceivable threats to cannabis health - be it molds, mildews, diseases, or inclement weather conditions.



Homegrown Cannabis Co. makes home-growing more accessible to budding cultivators by offering an auto-flowering variety of the beloved Amnesia Kush. With lightning-fast growth and strengthened resistance to problems plaguing cannabis plants, this auto version ensures prolific and fuss-free cultivation for growers of all levels of expertise.



GROWING AMNESIA KUSH



Amnesia Kush sports a tall stature, making it quite hard to manage indoors. With the infusion of Ruderalis genes, however, the auto-flowering variety is relatively. That means it could fit even in indoor gardens with limited vertical space. Nonetheless, an adequate distance must be allotted between the canopy and the grow lights. Otherwise, it might scorch the plant, causing stress and stunting growth.



Amnesia Kush Auto does not depend on lighting cues as photoperiod plants do. That is because its internal biological clock is wired to induce flowering automatically, regardless of the season. As such, it has a short, fixed lifespan. Given this fact, it must not be stressed because it would not have enough time to recuperate from the injury or damage. That is why high-stress training (HST) techniques such as topping, FIMming, and super cropping should be avoided at all cost. Even some forms of low-stress training such as bending could be problematic.



For growers with sufficient experience and knowledge, this strain could be grown under the Sea of Green. Just make sure not to cram too many plants per square meter because it heightens moisture retention, which could invite molds in the garden.



When cultivated in optimal environments, each square meter could yield up to 500 grams of dense, crystal-laden buds 8 to 10 weeks after germination.



Meanwhile, outdoor cultivation is also a possibility, especially since this auto is quite hardy in nature. Amnesia Kush Auto thrives best in gardens with warm, dry, and sunny climates. When bathed in plenty of sunlight, each plant yields up to 350 grams of top-shelf buds.



FRAGANCE AND FLAVOURS



Similar to the original Amnesia Kush, this auto-flowering variety exudes a wild citrusy scent reminiscent of the classic Kush aroma along with a touch of Haze. Flavor-wise, the taste of these delicious buds augments the fragrance, leaving an earthy, citrusy, herbal and subtly spicy aftertaste.



EFFECTS



This auto sports moderate levels of THC at 18%. Nevertheless, careful dosing should still be a priority, lest the mind-blowing and lingering cerebral effects may become overwhelming.



Its psychoactive effects are fast-acting and hard-hitting. Within a few moments after dosing, the cerebral high becomes apparent almost instantly. It swiftly elevates the mood, smoothly taking it to soaring heights of euphoria, which then invigorates the mind. A burst of energizing effects become more apparent as the high stabilizes. This, in turn, inspires enthusiasm and motivation to accomplish the tasks at hand - thereby boosting productivity. Meanwhile, those pursuing creative endeavors will benefit from the stream of creative thoughts that flood the mind. So, this strain is a perfect companion when brainstorming for novel ideas.



It also comes with a subtle but equally pleasant relaxing effect. While it is not the type to cause a couch-lock, this calming sedation is potent enough to decrease activity and subdue the mind and body with a sense of tranquility. As such, despite its stimulating effects, Amnesia Kush Auto is not exactly the wake-and-bake kind of strain.



As with all other strains, this auto exerts mild discomforts such as cottonmouth and dry eyes. Nonetheless, these symptoms are short-lived and can be easily remedied by frequent hydration. However, overindulging is bound to have more severe repercussions such as anxiety or paranoia. That said, proper dosing is a must to keep the experience entirely pleasurable.



MEDICAL



Another thing that makes this strain so coveted is the fact that it also offers potent therapeutic benefits. Thanks to its abundant THC levels and terpenes, it could remedy a wide range of illnesses - be it physical or psychological in nature.



Patients battling psychological illnesses can benefit from this auto’s anxiolytic and anti-depressant qualities. It resolves imbalances in neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which - in turn - lightens heavy loads caused by pessimistic or suicidal thoughts, anxieties, or mental fatigue. Moreover, since it also enhances drive and focus, it also poses as an effective alternative for managing ADHD and ADD.



On the other hand, its relaxing effects work wonders in delivering potent pain-killing, anti-inflammatory, and muscle relaxant properties. Such effects are useful for managing chronic painful conditions such as arthritis, migraines, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, and the likes. The muscle-relaxant features also ease stress and fatigue, which leaves the body feeling light and well-rested.



MORE INFO



Amnesia Kush Auto boasts of an illustrious lineage that grants it exceptional attributes. Some of which are its prolific resin production, intense flavor, and aroma, ease of cultivation, as well as sublime psychoactive and therapeutic effects. Hence, it is no wonder why it is such a darling of the crowd.



With the infusion of the Ruderalis genes in Homegrown Cannabis Co.’s feminized Amnesia Kush, the good just got better. For one, it significantly shortened the vegging and flowering duration of the plant. Hence, making it possible to harvest and savor the succulent buds sooner.