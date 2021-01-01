About this product

Strawberry Cough feminized seeds are propagated by legendary cannabis breeder Kyle Kushman.



True to its name, this award-winning sativa-dominant stunner has a delicious strawberry flavor and is prone to making the most seasoned consumer cough.



This good-time bud makes you peaceful, happy, and creative while sharpening your sensory awareness.



The soaring, uplifting effects come on fast and hang around for blissful eons.



We'll take you down to the cream of the crop, where you'll discover that life isn't a bowl of cherries—it's a punnet of strawberries!



What are Strawberry Cough feminized cannabis seeds?



Strawberry Cough feminized seeds give you a bumper crop of bud-producing female plants of this award-winning strain.



This celebrated cultivar clutched the first prize for best flower in the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup Awards and is considered among the top 40 strongest strains.



Expert cultivator, educator, and 420s' living legend Kyle Kushman states that Strawberry Cough is his favorite.



That says a lot, considering he's won more than a dozen Cannabis Cup awards for his different cannabis strains.



Homegrown offers the Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough feminized marijuana seeds for you to grow a hearty young plant that's as close to the original, elite, and authentic KKSC, endorsed by the man himself.



Previously, cultivators could only get the original Strawberry Cough only as a clone.



Aside from the unique strawberry aroma and taste, the best reason to get feminized Strawberry Cough seeds are for its plants' strong effects.



This strain consistently delivers high THC levels, ranging between 15–20% or slightly higher in optimum growing conditions.



Its high makes you want to live like there's no tomorrow, dance like no one's watching, and laugh like no one's listening.



Other seed banks don't offer a true representation of the original cut, even after backcrossing the strain multiple times.



Other versions don't offer the same flavor and smell—if anything, they lack both.



The Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough feminized plant provides succulent buds of up to 14 ounces per square meter indoors and 14 ounces per plant outdoors.



This respectable yield is unfathomable for many other “flavor-focused” strains.



What are the Strawberry Cough feminized effects?



The name bears it all. The Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough flower has a strawberry aroma, and it's prone to making seasoned tokers cough slightly.



Despite the slight tingle on the throat from the thick smoke, it more than makes up for it with positive effects and a luscious taste.



The Strawberry Cough feminized plant is a sativa-dominant strain (80% sativa / 20% indica) with buds that'll invigorate your senses, uplift your mood, improve your focus, and make you buoyant.



For these reasons, it's perfect for social gatherings, creative projects, physical activity, or wake and bakes. Its effects are long-lasting and heavy.



Unlike many other sativa-dominant strains, Strawberry Cough hardly makes you anxious. On the contrary, it energizes your body and clamps down on any negative thoughts simultaneously.



A common negative side effect you might experience from the Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough smoke is the usual cough on the first toke and dry mouth while consuming it.



You can easily counter these effects by consuming liquids. In addition, you may experience mild, temporary dry eyes.



Strawberry Cough makes a cameo in “Children of Men”—one of the best movies of all time. Jasper offers Theo (the main character) a hit of Strawberry Cough.



Theo then quickly becomes cheerful and chatty—emotions he unsuccessfully sought from booze and cigarettes.



Theo uttered some fruity language in the middle of his rant to describe how good Strawberry Cough made him feel.



This moment perfectly encapsulates what Kyle Kushmans' Strawberry Cough makes you feel.



What does the Strawberry Cough feminized smell like?



As the name suggests, Strawberry Cough smells and tastes like freshly picked strawberries.



On top of its smooth cerebral high, the unique, sweet aroma feels out of this world. A candy-like hint of berries lingers inside your mouth long after exhaling, satisfying any sweet tooth.



A skunky undertone from the smoke precipitates the cough, while a hazy cedarwood aroma fills the air with fruitful incense when lit.



The feminized Strawberry Cough plant provides a complete aromatic experience. Walking into a garden with Strawberry Cough feels like strolling through a field of fresh strawberries.



An earthy tang hangs in the air like flowers in spring. There's also a touch of herbal notes mixed in with its healthy dose of sweetness.



Consider installing a carbon filter in your grow room if you want to cultivate the Strawberry Cough feminized plant discreetly to ward off nosey neighbors.



At first, cultivation legend Kyle Kushman didn't fancy the small clone that gave rise to Strawberry Cough.



He almost threw it away but was fortunately engrossed by the sweet strawberry aroma emanating from the fledgling clone—a gift from the high heavens.



Kyle knew that he had stumbled upon something great.



To this day, the enchanting strawberry aroma associated with this strain is available courtesy of the Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough feminized marijuana seeds.



How to germinate Strawberry Cough feminized seeds



Strawberry Cough cannabis seeds are similar to any other type. They only require air, heat, and water to sprout.



There are a few ways you can germinate your marijuana feminized seeds.



The simplest and most common method uses paper towels saturated in water, as demonstrated in our germination guide.



We recommend this method as it's the only one that comes with our germination guarantee.



Here's what it entails:



You'll need your Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough feminized cannabis seeds, paper towels, two clean plates, and some water for this germination method.



Take two paper towels and saturate them with water. Make sure they're completely wet but not so drenched that water runs out. Then, squeeze out that excess water.



Take one of your wet paper towels and lay it on a plate. Place your Strawberry Cough feminized seeds about an inch apart at the paper towel.



Take the remaining paper towel and cover the cannabis seeds.



Place the other plate on top of the one carrying the wet paper towels holding the marijuana seeds to form a dome.



Ensure the cannabis seeds are in a dark, warm, and safe setting, such as your drawer. The best temperature falls between 70–90°F.



After all this, all you need to do is wait and check on your paper towels daily to ensure they are still wet.



If you notice they are dry towards the edges, dampen them some more to keep the seeds happy and moist.



Wait for the cannabis seeds to pop open and sprout. This taproot will become the plant's stem, and congratulations—you've successfully germinated your feminized Strawberry Cough seeds.



Some marijuana seeds germinate faster than others. Don't worry, it's normal.



Avoid touching the taproot or seed after the seed splits. Once the seeds develop a white sprout, carefully pick them up wearing gloves and plant them.



The tiny rootlet needs to be pointing down as you plant. Make sure the process is clean and sterile.



After the cannabis seeds germinate, the real work begins as they're ready to be planted.



Strawberry Cough feminized seeds grow guide



Plant your germinated strawberry cough seeds and wait for the stem to come out and become a seedling.



During the seedling phase, all you'll need to do is provide your cultivar with tap water every two to three days because the two dicotyledons provide the food it needs to develop.



After the first two weeks, the dicotyledons will fall off since the first fan leaves are geared up for

photosynthesis.



The weed starts its vegetative stage from this point.



A great thing about the feminized Strawberry Cough plant is that her roots take quickly, so you can switch from veg to flower within two weeks of vegetative growth.



This vegetative stage can be as long as you'd like. For example, cultivators can choose a short veg period because of limited space.



In contrast, commercial cultivators like to veg for around 60 days to give the crop a massive root base, letting them yield the highest amount of buds.



The Strawberry Cough feminized plant thrives in warm temperatures. Ensure that you're in a tropical and hot climate if you wish to grow the plant outside.



Ideal temperatures fall between 80–85°F during the day and 70–75°F at night.



The temperature shouldn't fall by more than 15°F when lights are off. The perfect relative humidity is between 55–67%, day or night.



You could exceed temperatures of 90°F to accelerate vegetative growth, but only if you increase carbon dioxide levels and reduce humidity in the grow room.



Higher temperatures without the accompanying conditions could negatively impact photosynthesis.



As you can see, there's considerable leeway in growth conditions, meaning you can cultivate Strawberry Cough feminized plants in multiple regions outdoors.



You should place your Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough plant under 18 hours of light and six hours of darkness to accelerate growth indoors.



Then, when you're satisfied with the plants' sizes, flip the switch to flower by giving them 12 hours of light and darkness every day until harvest.



After switching, the feminized Strawberry Cough plants will grow white hairs called pistils, and you'll want this process to continue for 10–11 weeks—when the buds ripen.



As soon as the plants are mature enough, cut them at the bottom, hang them upside down and let them dry until the branches snap at the bud sites—drying should take about two weeks.



Accelerating this process may reduce potency.



After drying, store the Strawberry Cough buds into buckets or jars to cure and burp once a day for the first two weeks. After that, it's ready to smoke, but the longer your cure, the better it'll be.



The Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough plant is a heavy feeder, so you'll need to provide her with nitrogen-based fertilizers until the 4th week of flowering.



Beware its change in size, though—Strawberry Cough doubles in size after switching from veg to flower.



HMGs' phenotype grows thick and bushy like an indica, despite having narrow leaves typical of a sativa.



Therefore, you'll need to prune it regularly and remove the unnecessary foliage that takes up valuable nutrients needed by the succulent colas on top.



However, do not prune your feminized Strawberry Cough plants completely in one session to avoid shocking the plant, especially after 2–3 weeks into flowering.



The bright green cola from feminized Strawberry Cough plants are tall, wide, bulbous, and densely packed like an indica.



Dark red hairs (pistils) weave throughout the sticky buds at the end of flowering. The contrasting color and sweet berry aroma from the buds provides an unbelievable bag appeal.



The sativa genes reveal themselves via the plants' sheer size and conical-shaped buds, tapering towards the ends to look like tiny pine cones.



What are the Strawberry Cough feminized strain genetics?



Marijuana pioneer Kyle Kushman elevated the Strawberry Cough feminized weed to what it is today.



However, things could have turned out so differently, had he gotten rid of the modest clone he got as a parting gift.



Fortunately, the sweet strawberry aroma stopped him in his tracks, and he named the clone Strawberry Fields.



It's thought that Strawberry Fields was grown next to strawberry fields to mask the scent.



This indica then took the fragrant fruits' aroma by good fortune, having grown next to it for many years.



As is the case with so many great strains, Kyle accidentally crossed the old-school Haze strain (sativa) with strawberry fields (indica) to develop the myth, the legend, Strawberry Cough.



Strawberry Cough feminized buds adopted the sweet strawberry taste from Strawberry Field and delivered a long-lasting cerebral high courtesy of the potent haze strain.



In 2004, Kushman handed out over 200 clones of Strawberry Cough to friends along a cross-country drive, from New York to California, where he wanted to grow cannabis legally.



From then on, his name was permanently pegged on this highly sought-after strain.



Wellness and Strawberry Cough feminized seeds



The Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough is the strain for you if you seek a special sweetness mixed with guaranteed clear-headedness.



This strain lifts you up when you're down in the dumps. It relaxes your mind and slows down your thoughts, making you focus on the tasks at hand.



Its uplifting effects can help alleviate depression.



The nerve-calming buzz and rapturous euphoria offered by the Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough strain shelters you from stress. Share a smoke with your best friend and have a laugh.



The uplifting and long-lasting body buzz precludes laziness or fatigue, making this bud great for wake and bake sessions.



Medical users also attest to the Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough strain for sharpening their sensory awareness and creativity, thus helping patients with ADD and ADHD.



The soothing sensation that follows after every hit is great for remedying light body pains.



Disclaimer: This medical marijuana information is not advice and should not be treated as such. Please seek professional medical advice.



Strawberry Cough feminized seeds frequently asked questions



Where can I get free cannabis Strawberry Cough feminized seeds?



It is pretty easy to get free cannabis seeds with HMG.



We offer free seeds on almost every order you make with our online seed catalog.



You stand a chance to get free Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough feminized seeds and other discounts when we 'grow' together.



HMG has regular BOGO (Buy One Get One) offers, where you get two seeds for the price of one. The free seed offers apply to select strains, and they change regularly.



We might even toss you freebies if you're a trusted member, so subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated.



Can a beginner grow Strawberry Cough feminized?



The Strawberry Cough feminized plant is well known for being one of the easiest strains to grow indoors and outdoors.



It's considered a low-maintenance plant and has a high growth rate thanks to its sativa heritage. It's also naturally resistant to pests and molds.



This hardy plant is quite forgiving. Even when you mess up some things, it quickly recovers and still offers good yields.



What is the Strawberry Cough feminized flower time?



The Strawberry Cough feminized cannabis seeds have a flowering time of 10 to 11 weeks. If planting it outdoors, you'll need to ensure you harvest before October.



The best time to harvest is when the trichomes turn from clear to cloudy—the plants have the highest amount of THC at this point.



How long do Strawberry Cough feminized seeds take to germinate?



The germination period depends on the method you use. It takes anywhere from 3 to 10 days for feminized Strawberry Cough seeds to germinate, depending on the different germination methods available.



For example, the wet towel method we show on our germination guide usually takes 1 to 3 days.



If the seed hasn't sprouted after two weeks, it's probably a dud. Homegrown will replace your seeds as a guarantee—if this rare event ever happens to our seeds and you have proof.



How long does it take Strawberry Cough feminized from seeds to harvest?



Marijuana has four life stages, transitioning from seed (1-2 weeks,) seedling (2-4 weeks,) vegetative (2-8 weeks,) and flowering (10-11 weeks for KKSC).



You can change the light schedule for the Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough feminized plant as early as two weeks into the vegetative growth because her roots take quickly.



Therefore, the minimum time you can go from seed to harvest is (1 + 2 + 2 + 10) is 15 weeks. Outdoor growers are beholden to the seasons, of course.



Grow medium: Strawberry Cough feminized hydro or soil?



Strawberry Cough grows efficiently in either soil or a hydroponic setup.



However, cannabis connoisseur Kyle Kushman recommends that you grow Strawberry Cough in conventional soil to give it some funk and personality.



Feeding your Strawberry Cough feminized plants with nutrients only, as seen in hydro, takes away some character in your cultivar.



On the other hand, hydro lets you grow more quickly, so the choice is yours.



What is the average Strawberry Cough feminized height?



Strawberry Cough feminized can grow quite tall because it's a sativa-dominant hybrid, reaching up to 6.5 feet (78 inches) if allowed.



Carefully consider your indoor grow space because the Strawberry Cough plant doubles in size when flowering.



We recommended that you top Kyle Kushmans' Strawberry Cough early to maximize yields.



Use the screen of green method (ScrOG) to keep it under control for an even canopy.



Where can I find pictures of Strawberry Cough feminized marijuana?



Check our site for pictures of Strawberry Cough as members share their cultivar's progress.



You could share photos of your cultivars and update others on your progress.



By joining our friendly, active community, you'll also get advice tailored to your Strawberry Cough cultivar.



Follow Homegrown Cannabis Co. and Kyle Kushman on Instagram because you'll often find questions regarding Strawberry Cough.



Are there any other names for Strawberry Cough feminized seeds?



Cultivators that know the real deal refer to the Strawberry Cough strain as the real KKSC, meaning Kyle Kushman's Strawberry Cough.



Others call her 'ampheta-weed' because the high is so strong and energizing.



Kyle fondly refers to the Strawberry Cough feminized plant as “the queen of sativa.” High praise from the master breeder.



Where is the best place to buy Strawberry Cough feminized seeds in the USA?



It's not that we enjoy bragging, but the fact of the matter is there's no better place to get Strawberry Cough feminized seeds than right here at Homegrown Cannabis Co.



It's a strain we're really proud of, and we want to share this original Kyle Kushman phenotype with you.

The Kyle Kushman Strawberry Cough is often imitated but never duplicated.



It has rapidly gained popularity among growers and smokers—no wonder many try to push their inferior genetics as the original.



A quick way to know you have the legitimate Strawberry Cough feminized phenotype (KKSC) is by rubbing the stem with your finger, and it should smell like strawberries.



Join Homegrown Forum and share your stories! Post your Strawberry Cough feminized pics, and any Strawberry Cough feminized seeds grow reports you might have.



We can't get enough Strawberry Cough feminized images, those crystals drive us wild!



If you want to stock buy bulk Strawberry Cough feminized seeds, please head to our wholesale page for amazing bulk buy discounts. Available to all verified customers.



Our Strawberry Cough seeds for sale are the same for normal and commercial customers.



We're not just an American cannabis seed company, we are an American cannabis brand.