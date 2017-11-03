Amnesia Haze 5g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape

by Hometown Hero
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Awaken your social side with the vibrant citrus notes of Amnesia haze live resin, THC-A liquid diamonds, HHC, and Delta-8. This 5g disposable offers an uplifting experience to spur conversation and jolt your mood.

Why you’ll love it:
5g Proprietary Blend: THC-A liquid diamonds, HHC, Delta-8, Amnesia Haze live resin (Sativa)
~3,000 puffs
USB-C rechargeable
Preheat function

About this strain

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero
Shop products
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.
