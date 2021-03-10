About this product
Potency of CBD in the cartridge is formulated to be 50% pure. That means a 500mg cart will have 250 active milligrams of CBD, and a 1000mg cart will have 500 active milligrams.
We blend all our terpenes and flavorings in house and create all our flavor profiles from scratch. Each cartridge provides a unique flavor due to the different terpenes that are blended in with the CBD oil.
Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural Terpenes and/or Natural Fruit Flavorings, MCT Oil
3rd party lab tests for our CBD Isolate and our CBD cartridges can be found on our website.
Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.