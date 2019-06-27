Loading…
Logo for the brand Honeydew Farms

Honeydew Farms

Tropicana Punch

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Tropicana Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
17% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
