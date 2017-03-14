Loading…
Logo for the brand House of Cultivar

House of Cultivar

Golden Gage Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Golden Gage effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!