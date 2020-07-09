House
Terpwin Station Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Terpwin Station effects
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
