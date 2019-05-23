HQ Farms
Sweeties
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Sweeties effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
52% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!