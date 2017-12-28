About this product

This is the original Glass banana pipe made by Michael Sorenson - since 2001!

Made from the highest quality raw glass tubing and color, and professionally kiln annealed, this banana pipe fits perfectly in your hand, and it's fine crafting is remarkably durable. Delight your friends! Fascinate your colleagues!



Size: 4 inches by about 1.25 inch diameter.



Important note about shaping: the usual design for my banana pipe (and mostly all fruit pipes) is fully rounded with no flat spot, because I do think it very much affects the aesthetic. However, if you prefer a flat spot or some other alteration, please make a note. Since these are all made to order for you, I'm happy to adjust the design to fit your needs.