Humble Pride Glass
About this product
This is the original Glass banana pipe made by Michael Sorenson - since 2001!
Made from the highest quality raw glass tubing and color, and professionally kiln annealed, this banana pipe fits perfectly in your hand, and it's fine crafting is remarkably durable. Delight your friends! Fascinate your colleagues!
Size: 4 inches by about 1.25 inch diameter.
Important note about shaping: the usual design for my banana pipe (and mostly all fruit pipes) is fully rounded with no flat spot, because I do think it very much affects the aesthetic. However, if you prefer a flat spot or some other alteration, please make a note. Since these are all made to order for you, I'm happy to adjust the design to fit your needs.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
