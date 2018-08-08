Humboldt Seed Company
Fire OG Seeds (20 Regular Seeds)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Balanced Indica and Sativa | Large, dense flowers covered in red hairs | Relaxing and uplifting | BX2 Stabilization
THC 23-28% CBD .04%
Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15
Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Citrus
Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the
environment around you.
Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
