About this product

Balanced Indica and Sativa | Large, dense flowers covered in red hairs | Relaxing and uplifting | BX2 Stabilization

THC 23-28% CBD .04%

Flowering Time: 60 Days, October 1-15

Profile: Earthy, Pungent, Citrus

Imagine a sleepy fireplace on a cold, rainy day, inviting you to sit and unwind in the slow warmth it offers – this is the kind of fire channeled by our Fire OG. This plant offers large, dense nugs, covered in orange fiery hairs making it true to the name. This smooth, lemony, and piney smoke will make you sit back and soak in the

environment around you.



Pack of 20 Regular Seeds