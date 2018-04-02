About this product
About this strain
Fortune Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC