HUMI-SMART is a two-way humidity control pack (adding or reducing moisture as needed) to keep your cannabis at the specified humidity level to ensure it stays FRESH and your TERPENES ARE PROTECTED.

HUMI-SMART is all natural, 100% biodegradable, earth friendly and contains no corrosive salts so you can rest assured that there is nothing in HUMI-SMART that can damage your cannabis or alter the flavor and aroma.