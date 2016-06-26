About this product

Cannabidiol or CBD is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD is known to support the endocannabinoid system (ECS) within the body and boost the health and wellness of the user. The hemp-derived compound also provides the user with health benefits such as a reduction in stress, anxiety and helps to alleviate pain. This 5% CBD oil concentration comes in a 10ml bottle and each serving will provide you with 1.2mg of CBD to support your health. The small bottle is highly portable, meaning you can pop it into your bag or purse for use on the go.