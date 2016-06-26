I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Cannabidiol or CBD is a compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD is known to support the endocannabinoid system (ECS) within the body and boost the health and wellness of the user. The hemp-derived compound also provides the user with health benefits such as a reduction in stress, anxiety and helps to alleviate pain. This 5% CBD oil concentration comes in a 10ml bottle and each serving will provide you with 1.2mg of CBD to support your health. The small bottle is highly portable, meaning you can pop it into your bag or purse for use on the go.
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!