Chocolope produces very high yields of marijuana and can be grown indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. These feminized seeds produce 10% Indica / 90% Sativa hybrid plants with THC levels up to 19%. Known as an energizing strain that can be used during the day for socializing and creativity, Chocolope delivers an energetic high that makes users happy and uplifted. You can expect the taste of chocolate and coffee with this strain, paired with an earthy scent mixed with vanilla. This strain has been known to be effective for the symptoms of depression and as a powerful remedy to decrease stress.
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
