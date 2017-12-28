About this product

Green Crack is just about as potent as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain that’s easy to grow with large yields. You can expect very high levels of THC up to 22% with this strain and flowers in 10 weeks. The energetic buzz that this strain produces slowly builds blissful waves within the user that then lead to a happy high that can be enjoyed all day. The delicious tangy mango flavor is distinct enough that you won’t forget how delicious this strain is. Green Crack has been known to be effective for depression, pain, fatigue and stress.