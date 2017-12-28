I Love Growing Marijuana
Green Crack is just about as potent as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain that’s easy to grow with large yields. You can expect very high levels of THC up to 22% with this strain and flowers in 10 weeks. The energetic buzz that this strain produces slowly builds blissful waves within the user that then lead to a happy high that can be enjoyed all day. The delicious tangy mango flavor is distinct enough that you won’t forget how delicious this strain is. Green Crack has been known to be effective for depression, pain, fatigue and stress.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
