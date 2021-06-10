About this product

Jack Herer feminized seeds are highly resistant to diseases and provide high-yielding crops. This strain is a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain with high THC levels of up to 20%. Known as the “perfect blend”, this strain provides an all-round happy high that’s perfect for giving you that energetic jolt to get you through an entire day. Expect a complex combination of flavors and fragrances from this strain, everything from earthy, fruit and lemon to pepper, pine and spicy. Jack Herer is effective to combat depression and fight fatigue; it can also help to reduce pain and bust stress.