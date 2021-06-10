I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Jack Herer feminized seeds are highly resistant to diseases and provide high-yielding crops. This strain is a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain with high THC levels of up to 20%. Known as the “perfect blend”, this strain provides an all-round happy high that’s perfect for giving you that energetic jolt to get you through an entire day. Expect a complex combination of flavors and fragrances from this strain, everything from earthy, fruit and lemon to pepper, pine and spicy. Jack Herer is effective to combat depression and fight fatigue; it can also help to reduce pain and bust stress.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!