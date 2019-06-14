I Love Growing Marijuana
The Spicy Mixpack with 3 famous marijuana strains that are sure to provide you with all-time highs and lots of fun. The first one is OG Kush feminized, it’s a 75% Indica strain with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain provides a euphoric high with a happy and uplifting buzz, perfect for taking the edge off stress, PTSD, headaches and depression. The second strain is Super Skunk feminized, an 80% Indica hybrid that smells of cheese and tastes of citrus. This strain provides a super happy high and can combat ADHD, depression, insomnia and PTSD. The final strain in the selection is Lowryder autoflowering, an 80% Indica strain that provides a stimulating cerebral high with THC contents of up to 14%. Lowryder has been effective against Bipolar disorder, ADHD and anxiety.
Spicy Disco effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Eye pressure
100% of people say it helps with eye pressure
ADD/ADHD
100% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
