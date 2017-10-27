I Love Growing Marijuana
Cherry Pie is as sweet and delicious as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa strain that can flourish indoors and outdoors. The alluring aroma of Cherry Pie is enough to make your mouth water as soon as you taste the sweet berry and cherry flavor. This strain has been said to “relax the soul”, giving users a deep state of tranquility and euphoria. The cerebral high is enough to combat the effects of depression and help users to bust stress after a hard and long day.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,355 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
