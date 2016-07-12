I Love Growing Marijuana
Fire OG is as hot as it sounds with THC levels of up to 24%. These feminized produce 70% Indica / 30% Sativa hybrid plants that as known for their strong ability to uplift the consumer. This is a strain for advanced marijuana growers and requires some finesse when growing indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect strong notes of earth and lemon with a citrus taste to match. Fire OG has been known to be helpful for depression, reducing stress and helping to minimize muscle and joint pain.
Fire OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
