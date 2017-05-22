I Love Growing Marijuana
Bergman’s Complete Plant Boost Fertilizer is a nutritional supplement designed for your marijuana plants. You can add this fertilizer to your plants during the vegetative state to help induce early flowering in a healthy way to promote fuller, richer buds. In this nutritional fertilizer, you’ll find key ingredients such as phosphorous and potassium to promote microbial activity and improve the growth of your plants for higher quality, healthier flowers. In this pouch, you’ll find enough servings to fertilize up to 25 plants. Berman’s Complete Plant Boost Fertilizer is suitable for soil, hydroponic and other growing methods.
Hash Plant effects
Reported by real people like you
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
