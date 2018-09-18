I Love Growing Marijuana
Bergman’s Complete Flowertime Fertilizer is high in potassium and acts as a super-fast plant nutrient. This fertilizer is comprised of all three macronutrients that are essential for creating healthy marijuana plants. The high levels of nitrogen in this fertilizer help to encourage the growth of foliage. The potassium in this fertilizer work to produce a strong and potent marijuana flower. There are enough servings for 25 plants in this pouch.
Mother of All Cherries effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
