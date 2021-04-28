Loading…
I Love Growing Marijuana

Gorilla Glúe by ILGM (fem) seeds

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Gorilla Blue effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
