Jack Herer autoflowering seeds provide plants that are highly resistant to diseases and provide a lively buzz. This 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain has THC levels of up to 20% and can be grown indoors and outdoors in cooler climates. Expect deep relaxation, tranquility and feeling like you’re floating on a cloud when consuming this strain. Jack Herer has also been known to help with inducing creativity within users with its state of perpetual bliss. This strain has proven to be useful in reducing the symptoms of depression, fighting fatigue, reducing pain and busting stress.
A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.
Jack Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.