Jack Herer autoflowering seeds provide plants that are highly resistant to diseases and provide a lively buzz. This 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain has THC levels of up to 20% and can be grown indoors and outdoors in cooler climates. Expect deep relaxation, tranquility and feeling like you’re floating on a cloud when consuming this strain. Jack Herer has also been known to help with inducing creativity within users with its state of perpetual bliss. This strain has proven to be useful in reducing the symptoms of depression, fighting fatigue, reducing pain and busting stress.