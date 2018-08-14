OG Kush autoflowering seeds produce plants that can be grown easily indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. This 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain has THC levels of up to 19% that are infamous for delivering intense rushes of euphoria within users. OG Kush has a diverse flavor profile, consisting of spices, pine and heavy herbs that create a sweet and sour sensation on the tongue. Expect a happy, hungry and uplifting high that can send users into a state of deep relaxation. This strain has been known to be effective against ADHD, anxiety, depression and PTSD and pain.