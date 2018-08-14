About this product
OG Kush autoflowering seeds produce plants that can be grown easily indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. This 75% Indica / 25% Sativa hybrid strain has THC levels of up to 19% that are infamous for delivering intense rushes of euphoria within users. OG Kush has a diverse flavor profile, consisting of spices, pine and heavy herbs that create a sweet and sour sensation on the tongue. Expect a happy, hungry and uplifting high that can send users into a state of deep relaxation. This strain has been known to be effective against ADHD, anxiety, depression and PTSD and pain.
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
Cherry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
247 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.