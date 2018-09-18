I Love Growing Marijuana
The Marijuana Grow Kit for beginners can help cannabis cultivators grow from seed to bud. In this pack, you can expect to find 20 White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds that you’ll be able to harvest in as little as 10 weeks. White Widow is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain that produces up to 19% THC and creates a euphoric, happy and relaxed buzz. This strain can be used to aid anxiety, combat depression and alleviate pain, PTSD and stress. This grow kit also includes a marijuana fertilizer set to feed 5 - 10 plants and a plant protector to keep mold and pests away.
Mother of All Cherries effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
