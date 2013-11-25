I Love Growing Marijuana
White Rhino feminized plants produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa plant that has a THC content of up to 20%. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has an incredibly soothing high that delights users with a super happy and relaxed feeling. The flower smells earthy and has a delicious sweet taste to it, enough to make sure you keep coming back for more. This strain has been used to induce sleep and tackle insomnia. Furthermore, White Rhino can bust stress and alleviate the symptoms of joint and muscle pain.
White Rhino effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
