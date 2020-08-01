Han Solo Burger is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful GMO Cookies X Larry OG strains. Weird name aside, Han Solo Burger is actually one of the most highly sought-after sativas on the market, with a sturdy grow structure and super lifting high. This bud has super dense heart-shaped bright neon green nugs with thick burnt orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of pungent herbs and spicy woods are released, intensifying as the nugs are burned away. The flavor follows the same profile, with a sweet yet spicy pine overtone that's accented by rich fresh earth. The Han Solo Burger settles in soon after your final toke, starting first in the head before spreading throughout the rest of the body in calming, warming waves. You'll feel totally at ease in this state, fading in and out of focus as an expansive sense of tranquility settles into your very bones. In combination with its super high 26-31% average THC level, these effects make Han Solo Burger perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression and spasticity.