Ideal Farms

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

17 products
Product image for Positive Mental Attitude
Flower
Positive Mental Attitude
by Ideal Farms
THC 22.1%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Rocket
Flower
Rocket
by Ideal Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Wedding Cake Gelato
Flower
Wedding Cake Gelato
by Ideal Farms
THC 31.03%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Johnny Glaze
Flower
Johnny Glaze
by Ideal Farms
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Dog Tang
Flower
Dog Tang
by Ideal Farms
THC 17.4%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Bubba Cookies
Flower
Bubba Cookies
by Ideal Farms
Product image for Thunderdome
Flower
Thunderdome
by Ideal Farms
THC 24.25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Oregon Thunder Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Oregon Thunder Pre-Roll 1g
by Ideal Farms
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Red Rocket
Flower
Red Rocket
by Ideal Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Dream Girl Shake
Shake
Dream Girl Shake
by Ideal Farms
THC 26.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Vanilla Cookies
Flower
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
by Ideal Farms
THC 26.1%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Irish Stout
Flower
Irish Stout
by Ideal Farms
THC 20.6%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Phantom Cake
Flower
Phantom Cake
by Ideal Farms
THC 24.7%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for CBD Kush
Flower
CBD Kush
by Ideal Farms
THC 11.28%
CBD 14.98%
Product image for Blackberry Cheesecake
Flower
Blackberry Cheesecake
by Ideal Farms
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Emerald Cake
Flower
Emerald Cake
by Ideal Farms
THC 22.9%
CBD 0.11%
Product image for Jet Fuel Gelato
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Ideal Farms
THC 34.84%
CBD 0%