Cherry Pie’s parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. Beginning as a progressive feeling of relaxation, Cherry Pie dissolves tension in the core and limbs and facilitates deep, easy breathing. As the high progresses, this strain’s sativa side emerges, and combined with the strain’s relaxing Indica foundation, it will allow most users to coast through the high while encouraging creative and analytical work.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.