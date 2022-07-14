This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity for its energetic, uplifting effects and is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day or to lend a spark of creativity. An active, buzzy head high that is almost entirely cerebral with no hints of debilitating heaviness or couchlock. Durban Poison can also be a strong social reassurance, helping users to feel chatty and more at ease.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.