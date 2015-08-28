About this product
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. Clementine eliminates stress and pain while cultivating creativity and energy. Clementine is great for daytime use.
Delta 8 THC (Δ8) is a powerful cannabinoid native to the cannabis flower. It is typically found in much smaller amounts compared to Delta 9 THC (Δ9), its common psychoactive cannabinoid relative.
While only a few atomic bonds are different from common THC, Δ8 offers a unique, potent high that is not like traditional THCA, CBD, or other common cannabinoids. Consumers of Δ8 THC have reported experiences that include clear-headedness, soothing body sensations, and relaxation with a lower psychotropic effect than Δ9 THC.
Research shows that Δ8 THC contains properties that may help reduce stress or tension, stimulate appetite, or reduce nausea. We follow a unique process to ensure that we are producing high quality clear distillate in indica, sativa, hybrid, and raw vape cartridges.
If you are looking for deep physical relief without feeling out of tune with your senses or mentally bogged down, iLAVA Δ8 Clarity is the product for you.
About this strain
Clementine
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
371 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.