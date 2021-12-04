The Strain - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.



Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican

landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.



According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]



Breeder: Sativa Hybrid



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody



The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Made from premium ground flower...never shake. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.