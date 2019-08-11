ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  East Coast Sour Diesel
Sativa

3.3 3 reviews

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

Hippie_4life
Member since 2019
I had this a couple of days ago , good head high! My throat was burning from how sour it was tho Had me drinking liters of water. Would smoke again but not as much as I did.
CreativeRelaxedTalkative
Mama4375
Member since 2018
Love it actually tried it in the oil. Keeps me going,productive and focused don’t need much of it. Something I would definitely keep using
EnergeticFocusedHappy
FishinWithDabRigs
Member since 2019
Do not confuse this with the original. This isn’t nearly as gasoline/petrol sour as you have experienced with the real McCoy. Good Stoney high so can’t really go less than 3 stars. Buds not as dense but do have some nice trichs and color. This smells fruity and skunky not so much sour or diesel. YMM...
Energetic
Lineage

Strain
East Coast Sour Diesel
First strain child
Sour D*OG
child
Second strain child
Morning Flight
child

