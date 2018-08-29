About this product
Rich in CBD, this strain is recommended for those with chronic pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Users have reported feeling relaxed and happy, while still remaining focused.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: NYC Sour Diesel x Sour Diesel
Breeder: Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, happy, energetic
Top Report Strain Flavors: earthy, lime, blueberry
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
