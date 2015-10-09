About this product
Product Strain: Sunset Sherbet
Strain Information:Sunset Sherbet is an Indica dominant hybrid strain known for promoting feelings of happiness and relaxation
Bottle Strength: 1500 milligram (MG)
Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)
Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times
Concentration: 50 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL)
Extraction Method: CO2
Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).
Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.
