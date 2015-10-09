Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

SUNSET SHERBET FULL SPECTRUM VAPE OIL 30ML / 1500MG

by Illuminent
HybridTHC 11%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience with each blend!

Product Facts
Product Strain: Sunset Sherbet
Strain Information:Sunset Sherbet is an Indica dominant hybrid strain known for promoting feelings of happiness and relaxation
Bottle Strength: 1500 milligram (MG)
Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)
Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times
Concentration: 50 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL)
Extraction Method: CO2
Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
Suggested Use
Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).

About this strain

Picture of Sunset Haze
Sunset Haze

Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.

Sunset Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Illuminent
Illuminent
Shop products
Illuminent products are developed in our ISO certified lab using only the highest quality ingredients. We pride ourselves in providing a market leading product that speaks for itself. Illuminent maximizes the effectiveness of CBD products through the use of strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Illuminent is the driving force in CBD innovation.