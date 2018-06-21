About this product
With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience with each blend!
Product Facts
Product Strain: Tangie
Strain Information: Tangie is a Sativa dominant hybrid strain known for promoting creativity and focus.
Bottle Strength: 500 milligram (MG)
Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)
Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times
Concentration: 16.67 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL)
Extraction Method: CO2
Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
Suggested Use
Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).
About this strain
Tangie
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
901 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Illuminent
Illuminent products are developed in our ISO certified lab using only the highest quality ingredients. We pride ourselves in providing a market leading product that speaks for itself. Illuminent maximizes the effectiveness of CBD products through the use of strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Illuminent is the driving force in CBD innovation.