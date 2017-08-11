Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.