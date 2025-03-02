We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
InHouse
From our house to yours.
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Vaping
Edibles
Cannabis
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
42 products
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Strawberry Gummies, 40mg THC + 40mg CBD
by InHouse
starting at
$17.00
each
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Cherry Lemonade Gummies, 40mg THC
by InHouse
starting at
$17.00
each
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Blood Orange Gummies, 40mg THC + 40mg CBD
by InHouse
5.0
(
1
)
starting at
$40.00
each
Gummies
HIGH-DOSE Watermelon Gummies, 40mg THC
by InHouse
starting at
$16.00
each
20% off
reg $20.00
Gummies
Watermelon 10pk (50mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Cherry Lemonade 10pk (100mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Cherry Lemonade 5pk (50mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Wild Berry 10pk (50mg THC/200mg CBD) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Peach Mango 10pk (400mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Peach Mango 10pk (50mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Peach Mango 5pk (50mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Strawberry 10pk (100mg THC/10mg CBD) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Strawberry 10pk (100mg THC/10mg CBD) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Watermelon 10pk (50mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Watermelon 5pk (50mg THC/25mg CBG) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Wild Berry 10pk (100mg THC/20mg THCV) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Wild Berry 10pk (100mg THC/500mg CBD) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Wild Berry 10pk (400mg THC/400mg CBD) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Wild Berry 10pk (50mg THC/200mg CBG) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Wild Berry 5pk (50mg THC/10mg THCV) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Blueberry Dreams 10pk (50mg THC/100mg CBD/25mg CBN) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Blueberry Dreams 5pk (50mg THC/75mg CBD/25mg CBN) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Cherry Lemonade 10pk (100mg THC) Gummies
by InHouse
Gummies
Cherry Lemonade 10pk (500mg) Gummies
by InHouse
