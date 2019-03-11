Loading…
In House Genetics

Granola Funk

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Granola Funk effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
