In House Genetics
Road Dawg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Road Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
37% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!