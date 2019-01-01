Josh Swider earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry and degrees in Physics and Biology from EWU in 2012. His passion for knowledge in analytical chemistry led him to San Diego State University where he received his Master’s degree in Chemistry in 2014. After this he continued to receive his PhD from University of California San Diego in Chemistry while specializing in analytical chemistry where his major focus was on developing new ionization sources for mass spectrometers. During his time in graduate school his passion for teaching and education was rewarded by earning the inaugural award for Teaching Associate of the year as a PhD student. Throughout the nine years in college he had learned about the medical benefits of cannabis which provided patients solutions that they might not be able to get from other forms of medicine and the community had a lack of analytical chemists involved. With his passion for analytical chemistry and teaching he always knew that opening an analytical laboratory was the direction he was going to pursue soon after earning his PhD. Knowing that his background could help the current cannabis committee in southern Californian led him to open Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs with David Marelius in 2016 while still finishing his PhD. Currently he is involved in many facets of the company but his major focus is developing and maintain the analytical laboratory standards which many of times are above the industry standards.